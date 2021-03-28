'Cannot ape': Putin explains why he chose to get vaccinated in private

A few days ago, Russia's President Vladimir Putin got vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus with an unspecified Russian-made vaccine.

However, unlike other world leaders, Putin decided to not have the process broadcasted in front of the media and the world.

While Kremlin had declined requests of giving any details, the Russian leader has now, himself, addressed questions of media regarding his vaccine shot.

During an interview on a Russian TV show, Putin said he opted to get the jab in private, rather than on television because he did not want to "ape" like other —hinting he did not want to follow other leaders and out on a show.

He also stressed that he cannot get himself to do this on television simply because other world leaders did the same.

Putin also claimed that there is no use in putting on such a show as the vaccination can be easily faked.

"You can show the injection, but actually inject saline or just about anything," he said.

Talking about his experience of getting vaccinated, he revealed that he did feel slight discomfort after receiving the jab and has since then refrained from exercising.

The Kremlin had, earlier, denied requests of media for details. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, earlier told reporters that the media would have to take the Kremlin's word for Putin's vaccination, adding the president did not like the idea of being vaccinated on camera.

"We are deliberately not saying which shot the president will get, noting that all three Russian (-made) vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective," said Peskov.