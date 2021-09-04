Russian opposition candidates rally media against 'foreign agent' law

Twelve opposition candidates running for Russia’s parliamentary election in September met numerous journalists in Moscow on Saturday, asking them to “resist” the Kremlin’s crackdown against the independent media.

The small rally on Saturday was organized by several opposition candidates. It was officially billed as a meeting between candidates and voters in order to avoid accusations of staging an unauthorized rally, according to news agency Associated Press.

The candidates condemned the recent designation of several independent media outlets as “foreign agents.”

“(President Vladimir) Putin has set his own goals. The media is bothering him, so all media must be destroyed,” Reuters quoted Marina Litobinovich, one of the opposition candidates, while speaking to a crowd.

“My friend, we have to resist as much as we can. Many media will have to go underground.”

Russia’s controversial “foreign agent” law was adopted in 2012. The government uses the foreign agent designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political activity.

The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.

The authorities have designated nearly 50 journalists and media as “foreign agents.” The term they say refers to foreign-funded outlets that have political prejudice but are criticized by critics as a reversion to Soviet persecution.

The Kremlin denies persecuting the media for political reasons.

The status of a foreign agent increases the risk of prosecution by requiring the media to submit detailed reports of activities and finances.

Candidates have promised to run a campaign to overturn the law on foreign agents if journalists are elected.

(With inputs from agencies)