Russian oil refinery blaze kills two, 'gas contamination' cited as reason

A major fire has engulfed an oil refinery in eastern Siberia on Thursday, authorities said. At least two people have died and five others have sustained injuries. Russia has been witnessing a string of blazes over the past few months. A few days back a shopping centre was engulfed by flames in suburban Moscow. Factories and other facilities have also seen fires.

In the latest incident, an oil refinery in the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk caught fire at around 6 am local time, authorities said.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, updated the media on the number of dead and those injured. One of the injured is hospitalised, he said.

Kobzev wrote on Telegram that the fire was thought to have been caused by "gas contamination" as per emergencies ministry.

A criminal probe has been opened into a violation of industrial safety regulations.

