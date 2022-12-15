ugc_banner

Russian oil refinery blaze kills two, 'gas contamination' cited as reason

MoscowEdited By: Anamica SinghUpdated: Dec 15, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

(File photo) Mega Khimki shopping and entertainment centre fire Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the latest incident, an oil refinery in the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk caught fire at around 6:00 am local time, authorities said.

A major fire has engulfed an oil refinery in eastern Siberia on Thursday, authorities said. At least two people have died and five others have sustained injuries. Russia has been witnessing a string of blazes over the past few months. A few days back a shopping centre was engulfed by flames in suburban Moscow. Factories and other facilities have also seen fires.

In the latest incident, an oil refinery in the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk caught fire at around 6 am local time, authorities said.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, updated the media on the number of dead and those injured. One of the injured is hospitalised, he said.

Kobzev wrote on Telegram that the fire was thought to have been caused by "gas contamination" as per  emergencies ministry.

A criminal probe has been opened into a violation of industrial safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

EU corruption scandal: Police shares pictures of 'bags of cash' recovered in raids

‘Growth can return’, says Sri Lankan FM, as govt aims to raise $8 billion in loans

India's 'Namami Gange' among world's 10 most groundbreaking conservation efforts