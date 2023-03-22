Russian drone attack leaves three dead in Kyiv region: Officials

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A Russian drone attack struck the Kyiv region overnight, killing at least three people, officials said. A fire was reported following the strikes at civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

"A civilian site was damaged as a result of the night drone attack in the Kyiv region," the regional military administration said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military said the attack involved Iranian-made Shahed drones and it had shot down 16 out of 21 drones launched at Ukraine overnight by Russia.

The State Emergency Service said that two dormitories and an educational facility in the city of Rzhyshchiv sustained partial damage following the attack. At least two people were wounded and one was rescued but at least four people are likely still under the rubble, the service said.

More than 100 workers and 28 vehicles were at the scene conducting rescue operations. Search for survivors is on.

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter.

"Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

Russia hasn't said anything about the latest attacks yet.



