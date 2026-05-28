/Russian Ambassador Alipov calls for firming up education ties & degree recognition with India

Russia’s Ambassador to India has called for stronger academic partnerships and mutual recognition of qualifications as India and Russia seek to expand educational cooperation amid growing geopolitical and technological ties. Speaking at the 2nd Russia-India Education Summit in the Indian capital, Denis Alipov highlighted the long history of Indian students studying in Russia and positioned education as a key pillar of bilateral friendship.



“The 2nd Russia–India Education Summit we’re holding reflects the growing strength of educational ties between our two countries,” Alipov said. “For generations, Russia’s profound academic traditions and accessible, high-quality education… have made Russian universities a natural destination for Indian students.”



Russia currently hosts nearly 40,000 Indian students out of around 300,000 international enrolments, with a national target of 500,000 foreign students by 2030. Thousands of Indian graduates from Russian institutions have gone on to contribute in sectors across India, acting as “living bridges of friendship,” the ambassador noted.

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The summit brought together representatives from more than 30 leading Russian universities, along with Indian academic, political and expert figures, creating a platform for direct engagement with thousands of students. Discussions focused on expanding collaboration in engineering, medicine, artificial intelligence, nuclear science, climate governance and other priority areas.



Alipov cited several active partnerships, including Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University’s work with Chandigarh University and Sharda University; the Higher School of Economics’ joint programmes with UPES Dehradun; Saint Petersburg State University’s links with IIM Ahmedabad; and Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University’s collaborations with institutions including IIT Bombay and the University of Delhi.



He also welcomed new Russian language centres opened in Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and initiatives by the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan. The ambassador stressed the need for deeper vocational training, double-degree programmes, academic mobility and possible Russian university branches in India under the country’s New Education Policy 2020. He described education as extending beyond universities to schools and young people’s aspirations.