Russian air defence systems intercepted 25 drones over the Leningrad region on Saturday (June 6), according to local authorities. This comes as St Petersburg hosted Russia’s flagship economic forum. The reported drone activity took place near Russia’s second-largest city, which is currently hosting the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Providing an update on the situation, Leningrad region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said air defence units were continuing operations in the area. The latest incidents come amid a sharp increase in drone attacks by both Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have stepped up aerial strikes in recent months as diplomatic efforts led by the United States to end the war have failed to make significant progress. The conflict is now in its fifth year.

“Twenty-five UAVs have been shot down over Leningrad region. Combat operations are continuing," Drozdenko wrote on Telegram. Authorities did not immediately report any casualties or damage linked to the intercepted drones

Drone activity also reported near Moscow

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The development comes as Russian officials also reported drone activity near the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defence units intercepted nine Ukrainian drones that were heading towards the city on Saturday. No immediate details were provided on casualties or damage resulting from these additional interceptions.

Attacks come amid SPIEF gathering in St Petersburg