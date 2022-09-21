Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky does not believe Putin will use nuclear arms

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (September 21) said that he does not believe his Russian counterpart will use nuclear weapons amid the ongoing conflict.

Zelensky's remarks came hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War II. Putin has ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists. The move is termed by the West as an escalation of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

While speaking to the TV station of Germany's Bild newspaper, Zelensky referred to nuclear arms and the related threats. He said, "I don't believe that he will use these weapons. I don't believe that the world will allow him to use these weapons."

Warning against giving in to the Russian president's threats, Zelensky said, "Tomorrow, Putin can say - as well as Ukraine, we want part of Poland, otherwise we will use atomic weapons. We cannot make these compromises."

The Ukrainian president added that Putin's decision to order a partial mobilisation was because of the low morale among his forces. He said, "He needs an army of millions... he sees that a large part of those (troops) who come to us, just run away."

Zelensky added that Putin "wants to drown Ukraine in blood, also the blood of his own soldiers'"

He referred to the annexation referendums that will be held in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine as "sham referendums". He said that 90 per cent of states would not recognise them.

Zelensky also put pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government and stressed that Ukraine wants Germany to send battle tanks to aid the nation's fight against Russia.

Notably, Berlin has sent some armaments to Ukraine, but they have so far refused to transfer the tanks that Kyiv is urgently appealing for.

Zelensky said, "Give us these weapons. Battle tanks mean that more people's lives can be saved."

