Russia-Ukraine war: US announces $270 mn in military aid to Ukraine including rocket systems

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United States on Friday (July 22) signed another $270 million in military aid to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation counter Russia. The latest package includes four new Himars precision rocket systems as well.

White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Russia has "launched deadly strikes across the country, striking malls, apartment buildings, killing innocent Ukrainian civilians."

He added, "In the face of these atrocities, the president has made clear that we're going to continue to support the government of Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes."

ALSO READ | Ukraine and Russia sign food crisis deal to restart grain exports

Details of the package state that 20 the number of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) will be sent to Ukraine. HIMARS are advanced weapons that are more precise and offer a longer range than other artillery systems.

It allows Kyiv to strike Russian targets and weapons depots further behind the front lines. Ukraine has even called the HIMARS a game-changer in countering Russia.

The Pentagon provided more details on the package. It said that Ukraine would receive up to 580 Phoenix Ghosts, which are small and highly portable drones that detonate on their targets.

The aid also includes 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and four Command Post Vehicles, armoured posts that can function as operations centres on the battlefield.

ALSO READ | Russia and Ukraine reach grain deal: Wheat prices drop to pre-war levels

Did Russia destroy HIMARS launchers?

Russia on Friday (July 22) said that its forces had destroyed four US-supplied HIMARS in Ukraine earlier this month. Both Kyiv and Washington denied the claims.

During the briefing, a senior US defence official denied reports that Russia has successfully destroyed four Himars units. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.