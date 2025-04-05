It has been a little over three years of the Russia-Ukraine war but a ceasefire has not for once been declared between both the countries. However, there are efforts being made by the United States' President Donald Trump to end the conflict. And as attempts are being made, both Moscow and Kyiv are trading allegations against each other. One of the biggest claim made by Russian President Vladimir Putin is about Zelensky being an 'illegitimate' leader of Ukraine.

Advertisment

Elections in Ukraine would have taken place in the spring of 2024 as Zelensky's five-year term was ending in May, but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to the postponement of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Now the legitimacy of his rule is being weaponized by Russia. The Western powers, including US President Donald Trump have also expressed concerns about Zelensky’s tenure as president. In fact Trump called Zelensky a “dictator without elections,” which he later denied saying, reported news agency Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has declined to hold elections until a ceasefire is declared in line with Ukrainian law.

Advertisment

Why elections not held in Ukraine yet?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 led to martial law in the country, which effectively postponed presidential and parliamentary elections. Fighting a war of existence and with about a fifth of the country under occupation and millions of Ukrainians fleeing to third countries, elections in the country would not have been possible.

According to the Ukrainian constitution elections can’t be held when martial law is in place, which has been the case since the Russian invasion.

Advertisment

Zelensky's take on elections

Zelensky's has said election will be held in the country once there is a ceasefire with Russia, which allows the government to lift martial law, reported AP.

Another proposal that the Ukrainian President has made is of stepping down as the president on the guarantee that Ukraine is granted NATO membership.

Zelensky has argued that holding elections while the war is ongoing will weaken Ukraine's position and it would be difficult for its soldiers engaged in war with Russia to cast a vote, as well as the many millions of Ukrainians now living abroad.

Ukrainian parliament has passed a resolution affirming the legitimacy of Zelensky as president saying elections are not possible till the war ends.