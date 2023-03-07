Russia-Ukraine war | Operations to defend embattled Bakhmut will go on, says Zelensky

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they will continue the operations to defend the embattled city of Bakhmut, which will be backed by senior generals.

In a statement, Zelensky said that he held discussions over Bakhmut with Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the country's ground forces and Valery Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine's armed forces, reported BBC.

"They spoke in favour of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," the statement read.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak reiterated the "consensus" in the Ukraine army to continue fighting for Bakhmut, a city which Russia is determined to capture.

Bakhmut has witnessed the longest-running and bloodiest battle of the Russia-Ukraine war, even as analysts state that the city has little strategic significance.

"There is a consensus among the military on the need to continue defending the city and the attrition of enemy forces while building new lines and lines of defence in case the situation changes," Podolyak said.

As per Podolyak, their operations to defend Bakhmut has "achieved its goals" as it has exhausted Russia's "main combat-ready" units and provided the opportunity to train "tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops to prepare a counteroffensive".

He stated that "even if at some point the military leadership decides to withdraw to more advantageous positions", defending Bakhmut will be a "great strategic success" for the Ukrainian army.

"However, to date, no such decision has been made" by the military head, stated Podolyak.

Meanwhile, the head of Wagner's private army, which is fighting for Russia, said that it is not getting the required ammunition from Moscow, as it continues to make attempts to gain control of Bakhmut.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the lack of ammunition supply can be "ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal".

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine stated that the defences will be bolstered by Ukraine in the salt-mining city, where the two sides have suffered heavy losses.

(With inputs from agencies)

