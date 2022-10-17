Russia-Ukraine war: At least three killed in Russian 'kamikaze drones strike' in Kyiv

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

At least three people died and several were injured after Russia attacked Kyiv with a swarm of "kamikaze drones" on Monday (October 17). Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the "enemy terrorises the civilian population" all night and all morning. He mentioned, "Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities, but it won't be able to break us."

Kyiv mayor informed that at least two people were still trapped under the rubble and 18 people had been rescued after a residential building in the central Shevchenkivsky district of the capital had been hit.

The latest attack comes exactly one week after Russia launched missile strikes over cities across Ukraine, killing at least 19 people.

Ukraine again claimed that Russia used drones that are sent by Iran. Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on Telegram that Kyiv was hit by kamikaze drones. "Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal condemned the attack and stated that the strikes had hit critical infrastructure in three regions. Electricity to hundreds of towns and villages across the nation has been cut off.

Shmygal said: "Russian terrorists once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in three regions. Hundreds of settlements were cut off as a result of the attack."

Iran denies supply of drones to Russia for Ukraine war

Last week, Zelensky said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several cities. But Tehran has been denying any supply of weapons to Russia for the war.

Denying all the allegations, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani during a weekly press conference: "The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it's circulated by western sources. We have not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war."

