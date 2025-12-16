/Russia-Ukraine deal ‘closer than ever’: Trump says after key talks in Berlin

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 15) said that a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine was “closer than ever”. He made the remarks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held discussions with key leaders in Berlin as part of efforts to end the war, where Europeans proposed a “multinational force” to enforce a potential peace accord. Meanwhile, Zelensky described the discussions with US envoys as challenging but constructive, stating that the talks yielded tangible progress despite their complexity.

“I think we’re closer now than we have been ever,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He added that he had “very long and very good talks” with Zelensky and others, including the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and NATO.

Following the talks in Germany, European leaders issued a joint statement proposing a force as part of the US-backed “robust security guarantees” that would guarantee that Russia would not violate a peace agreement to end the war that started in 2022 after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

