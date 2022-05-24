Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin trying to ‘extinguish a culture’, says Joe Biden

As the Kremlin enters the third month of its assault on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "trying to eradicate a culture." When speaking at the Quad Summit in Tokyo on Monday, Biden claimed the globe is at a "transformative moment" and that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not merely a European but a global issue. In the midst of the battle, he added, the Indo-Pacific states will lead a worldwide response.

Biden also stated that it appears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer concerned about "military targets" in Ukraine, as his forces are no longer shooting at military targets in Ukraine.

"Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture." This is more than just a European issue; it's a global issue. The global food crisis may worsen if Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, the US will work with its partners, "he said.

"He’s taking out every school, every church, every natural history museum—as if to try to obliterate the Ukrainian culture," Biden said, adding that Russia's war on Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe and innocent civilians have been killed in the streets.

According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine since February 24, employing 2,275 different missiles. Over 3,000 Russian airstrikes were launched during that time span, with the vast majority hitting civilian targets.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warned during the opening session of the World Economic Forum annual gathering that Russia is waging "total war" on his nation, which includes suffering as many casualties as possible and destroying as much infrastructure as possible. He also called for the most severe penalties against Russia, including an oil embargo and the expulsion of all foreign firms.



