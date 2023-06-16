Russia to award bonuses to soldiers who destroy Western tanks

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday (June 16) that Russia troops who destroy German-made Leopard tanks and US-supplied armoured vehicles, being used by Ukraine, will be rewarded with bonuses. The ministry described this to be part of a wider reward scheme under which 10,000 Russian servicemen received individual bonuses since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The ministry said that payments were being made on the basis of reports from Russian field commanders.

"...payments are currently being g made to servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who in the course of military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armoured fighting vehicles made in the USA and other NATO countries," the ministry said.

Watch | Blasts heard in Kyiv as African peace mission visits Ukrainian capital × On Tuesday (June 13), Russian military correspondent Semyon Pegov told President Vladimir Putin that the soldiers were not receiving the rewards. Putin said it was a surprise for him and promised to immediately take the issue up with the defence ministry.

On Sunday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded "Hero of Russia gold star" medal to soldiers who Russia said has destroyed Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles. The equipment, weapons and vehicles are being used by Ukraine in its long-anticipated counteroffensive.

The ministry said that up to May 31, a total of 10,257 servicemen had been rewarded for destroying 16,001 items of Ukrainian and Western military equipment. So what's the bonus It said that an enemy armoured vehicle was worth 50,000 roubles (USD 596) and a tank was worth 100,000 roubles it said.

Military pilots and air defence operators received 300,000 roubles for every destroyed Ukrainian plane or helicopter. A successful strike on Tochka-U and U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launch systems were rewarded with the same amount.

The practice of financial rewards for destroyed enemy military hardware has existed for decades. It was even used in the Red Army during World War Two after Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains on the battlefield in first few months, Russian forces were forced to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive. Western countries, led by the US have poured millions and millions of dollars worth of humanitarian aid and weapons. This has helped Ukraine turn the tide in the war in which its armed forces were expected to quickly capitulate.

(With inputs from agencies)

