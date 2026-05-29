Russia has signed a military pact with Afghanistan to increase its military cooperation with the hardline Islamist group. Russia becomes the first country to ratify any pact with the unpopular Islamic group, after Russia recognised the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan in 2025. The two sides signed the Military-Technical Cooperation Agreement at the inaugural International Security Forum hosted by Russia’s Security Council in Moscow between May 26 and May 29.

The details of the agreement signed have not been made public yet. During the visit, Taliban’s Defence Minister, Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, described Russia as an important global power and emphasised that the treaty with Russia was of utmost importance. Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of the Russian Security Council and a close aide of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemned the Western sanctions. He demanded that they unfreeze the Afghan assets and take responsibility for the reconstruction of the country as it faced a decade-long conflict.

“We consider it unacceptable for us and for our Afghan partners that military infrastructure or military installations of the United States and NATO be deployed in Afghanistan or neighbouring countries under any pretext,” said Shoigu.

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Russia was embroiled in a decade-long war to defend the communist government of Afghanistan in 1979. The communist government tried to enact socialist land reforms, but was met with resistance from the devout muslim population. Further, the control was weakened as the US and its allies backed the Mujahedin rebellion and countered the Soviet Army. The Red Army suffered a bitter defeat and retreated in 1989. The Mujahedin were never an organised network; they were regional factions, and following the withdrawal by Soviet Russia, the country descended into a civil war. Many of the Mujahedin, disillusioned by their commanders' torture, joined the Taliban.

The relation between Kabul and Moscow has changed since the US invasion of Afghanistan. The bloody invasion saw Russia return the favour by supplying ammunition to the Taliban and helping them consolidate control over the country.

Russia remains the only country that has officially recognised the Taliban administration in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the European Commission confirmed that it had invited Taliban officials to Brussels, although a spokesperson confirmed that it does not mean recognition of the Taliban administration.