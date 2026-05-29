/Is Peter Thiel leaving the US? Billionaire reportedly shifts base to Argentina

The billionaire Peter Thiel, who likes to discuss “anti-Christ,” is reportedly planning an escape hatch from the US to Argentina. He has “temporarily shifted” to Buenos Aires, purchased a mansion worth $12 million and enrolled his children in a local school. According to a NYT report, the Argentine Government is considering offering the billionaire permanent residence or citizenship. Thiel already holds citizenship of New Zealand, Germany and the United States and is in the process of acquiring a Maltese Passport.

Is Thiel abandoning the US?

While there is no clear confirmation from the billionaire that he is abandoning the Golden State, he has expressed concerns about the direction California is heading. The state is voting for a new billionaire tax, which will implement a 5 per cent wealth tax on billionaires along with the midterms in November. Thiel still remains a US citizen, but has found a strange ideological synchronicity with the Argentine President, Javier Milei. The two despise taxes, socialism and “wokeness”. The NYT report suggests that he met with the country’s president, Javier Milei, and his ministers.

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The two shared an interview with the streaming channel, “It was an anarcho-capitalist who met another anarcho-capitalist who is bringing things to life.”

A spokesperson of Milei, however, denied any such specific offer for Peter Thiel. However, the Argentine government is planning to establish a “golden passport” program that would allow people who make large investments to obtain citizenship.

However, apart from the $12 million investment in a personal residence, most of Thiel's assets remain in the United States. He also had made similar investments in Uruguay.

“All billionaires of the world who want to flee countries increasingly regulated, with higher taxes and governments that persecute their citizens, are welcome in the Argentine Republic, the new land of freedom,” said Manuel Adorni, Mr Milei’s cabinet chief, while answering a question about Thiel to the congress, adding that the billionaire was interested in the reforms happening in Argentina.