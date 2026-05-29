/“I am the Vice President”: JD Vance jokes about AI heckling and shares viral chest bump at Air Force Academy graduation

US Vice President JD Vance received a surprise chest bump at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony from one of the graduating cadets. The moment went viral and drew laughter from the crowd. Vance also playfully slipped in AI during the graduation address, before promptly suggesting they can't boo him. “I am the Vice President…” The Vice President was at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony to deliver the commencement address for the Class of 2026 as they transitioned from cadets into officers of the US Air Force.

However, Vance's commencement address went off with a rocky start as his speech writer prepared the speech, mentioning a “beautiful morning” in Colorado Springs, but it turned out to be a grey and rainy morning.

"I put in my remarks this morning how wonderful it is to be here on this beautiful morning in Colorado Springs," he admitted with a laugh. “And that's a note to the vice president and the vice president's speech writers to check the weather before you make a big speech. That's my first piece of advice.”

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He then went on to greet each cadet with a salute and handshake. Among them was one awkward situation when Vance and the Cadet both simultaneously drew away from a handshake, before the cadet treated Vance with a surprising chest bump. The moment let to laughter from the crowd, but that was not the only awkward or unstaged moment.

"I've watched a few highlights of graduation speeches where someone will discuss AI and be met with literal boos," he said. "Now you can't boo me. I'm the Vice President of the United States." Vance was addressing the occurrences of booing that AI executives face at the graduation ceremony. Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records and Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt were booed and heckled when they were addressing graduates and discussing AI at Middle Tennessee State University and Arizona University. So Vance was trying to lend credibility to AI by associating with his traditional authority, "As AI transforms the battlefield, in some ways positively, in some ways not, I ask that you be jealous and selfish about your role as a decision maker in warfare... Use technology to make you better, but never submit to it."