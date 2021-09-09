Russia sends Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to Belarus border ahead of Putin-Lukasenko summit

Belarus defence ministry has said that Russia has sent Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets for patrolling its border.

The two ex-Soviet nations are going to form a joint military training centre and fly joint missions.

The announcement comes a day ahead of a crucial summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

The two countries will also conduct military drills after two days. The European Union and NATO have already criticised the decision.

Also read | 'Direct attack': European Union accuses Belarus of using migrants as political weapon

Belarus has been increasingly isolated after Lukashenko's crackdown on protesters and the Ryanair fiasco in which a flight was diverted on an alleged bomb threat.

It has been at loggerheads with the West and has turned to traditional ally Russia for diplomatic and financial support.

Earlier, Minsk had said that Moscow ill provide it a huge military consignment including aircrafts, helicopters, and air defence systems.

Stopping short of a full merger, Belarus and Russia have signed a union agreement that calls for close political, economical, and military ties.

The Belarusian economy has been buttressed by Russia with cheap energy supplies and loans but ties between the two countries have often strained with Lukashenko scolding Moscow for trying to force him to relinquish control over prized economic assets and eventually abandon his country's independence.

Russia considers Belarus to be a buffer for security on its western flank against the European Union and NATO.