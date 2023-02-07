Russia reportedly discussed crucial nuclear arms treaty with US ambassador

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid simmering tensions between Washington and Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported that Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed on Monday that he discussed the New START nuclear arms control treaty with new United States ambassador Lynne Tracy last week.

The New START treaty is deemed crucial for global peace as it is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia. The treaty aims to have control over nuclear arms in both nations, but it is set to expire in 2026. Experts have raised concerns and urged that the treaty should be revived.

A few days ago after the US alleged that Moscow is violating the New START nuclear treaty, Russia expressed its interest to preserve its last remaining nuclear treaty with the US, despite calling it a destructive approach by America for controlling arms.

Meanwhile, Ryabkov has now claimed that Russia was committed to the treaty. However, he mentioned that a date had been set for new talks because of the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week that "no matter how sad the situation is at the present time", it was actually necessary to preserve at least some "hints" of continued dialogue with Washington.

Peskov said that "we consider the continuation of this treaty very important" as he described it as the only one that remained "at least hypothetically viable". He added, "Otherwise, we see that the United States has actually destroyed the legal framework for arms control."

