/Russia opposes any plan of NATO troops deployment in Ukraine after ceasefire

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Monday, Russia has rejected any proposition of the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine after the ceasefire. Russia’s foreign ministry said it opposes any scenario that involves the deployment of NATO military troops on Ukraine’s soil.

“We reaffirm our repeatedly stated position on the categorical rejection of any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingents in Ukraine, which threatens uncontrollable escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences,” a statement from foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Monday.

The Russian response comes after Ukraine’s main European allies said that they are ready to take an active role in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom and France said Kyiv’s allies were ready to deploy a “reassurance force” to Ukraine once fighting has ceased.

British defence minister John Healey said on Friday that the United Kingdom is ready to “put boots on the ground” in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that the Russian president had agreed in his meeting with Trump to allow the US and allies to give Ukraine a security guarantee similar to NATO’s collective defence mandate, but US secretary of state Marco Rubio suggested that Moscow still had to come on board with the plan.

Meanwhile, after a meeting on Sunday, the “Coalition of the Willing”—a group of nations including the UK, France and Germany, pledged to protect peace in Ukraine once it is achieved.

Zelensky hailed the decision to offer security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a peace deal as he prepared to meet Donald Trump in Washington. “Security guarantees, as a result of our joint work, must really be very practical, delivering protection on land, in the air and at sea, and must be developed with Europe’s participation,” he said.