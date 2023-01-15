Russia may change age range of conscription, Putin 'supports' idea

A Russian lawmaker has hinted that Russia may raise the age range for compulsory military service for the citizens. The change may take place as early as this spring. In an interview with Russia's official parliamentary newspaper, chairman of the Russian parliament's defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov said that the age range may be changed from 18-27 years to 21-30 years. He said that the change may be brought into force this spring but only after the provision of a one-to-three-year "transition period".

Critics said the idea of a transition period was a transparent attempt by Russian authorities to increase the number of Russians eligible to be called up for military service to plug massive manpower shortages resulting from heavy losses in Ukraine.

Russia's armed forces are a mix of contracted soldiers and conscripts. Shoigu has outlined plans to increase the total number of combat personnel to 1.5 million from 1.15 million.

Asked about the possible changes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin "conceptually supported" raising the conscription age, but the exact details were up to the defence ministry to work out.

The role of conscripts in Ukraine came under intense focus soon after Russia sent in troops last February, with the defence ministry acknowledging some had been sent to fight there despite statements from Putin that this would not happen.

(With inputs from agencies)

