Families evacuated from Russia-held regions in Ukraine amid fears of nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia plant

Tensions continue to rise between Ukraine and Russia as Moscow has ordered the evacuation of families with children and the elderly from areas in southern Ukraine that are held by Russia. The evacuation is due to the increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side, which has intensified in recent days.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the evacuation on social media. He stated that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of vulnerable groups such as children, parents, elderly people, disabled people, and hospital patients.

"There will be a temporary evacuation from 18 places," Balitsky wrote, "including the town of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is located." The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is Europe's largest and has been held by Russia since the beginning of the conflict. It is now near the front line, and its proximity to the fighting has caused international concern.

Major dam damaged in southern Ukraine

In addition to the shelling, a Russian official has warned that record-high water levels could overwhelm a major dam in southern Ukraine and damage parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of nuclear energy firm Rosenergoatom, said that if the Nova Kakhovka dam did rupture, the power cable line for the Zaporizhzhia plant's pumping stations would be flooded. This would create functional problems for the operation of the plant and risks for nuclear safety.