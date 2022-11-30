‘Russia does not have a veto’: NATO about membership for Ukraine and others

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO reaffirmed its commitment to include Ukraine in the 30-member nation alliance, on Tuesday, at the foreign ministers’ meeting in Romania. The potential inclusion of Kyiv in the world’s largest security alliance is one of the reasons that prompted Russia’s invasion of the country earlier this year, said experts.

Prior to the NATO meeting in Bucharest, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, “NATO’s door is open.” Furthermore, NATO asserted that Russia cannot stop the alliance’s expansion as more countries continue to join.

Earlier this year, North Macedonia and Montenegro became a part of NATO. Meanwhile, Finland and Sweden have also applied to become a part of the alliance in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine amid concerns that they might be targeted by Moscow as well.

Stoltenberg said, “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining NATO. He added, “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine.” However, Kyiv on September 30 applied for an “accelerated accession” to NATO, but given the long process, it might not become a member anytime soon.

“I think what he’s afraid of is democracy and freedom, and that’s the main challenge for him,” said Stoltenberg referring to the Russian president. He added that Putin cannot stop sovereign nations from making “sovereign decisions” that are not a threat to Russia. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also cited Ukraine’s ambitious bid to join the security alliance as a threat to Moscow’s security.

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken was drumming up support for Ukraine as Russia reportedly continues to target Kyiv's energy infrastructure leaving millions to witness the harsh winter. “Russia is using brutal missile and drone attacks to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. President Putin is trying to weaponise winter, to force Ukrainians to freeze or flee,” said Stoltenberg.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE