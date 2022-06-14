Russia destroys last bridge out of key east Ukraine city

Russian forces have destroyed last bridge to the city of Severodonetsk which has seen a pitched battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian officials were quoted by Reuters to report the destruction of the bridge that could have possibly served as an evacuation route for civilians.

Regional governor Sergei Gaidai said that with the last bridge to the city destroyed, remaining civilians are trapped in the city and it has now become impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies.

Gaidai said some 70 per cent of the city was under Russian control.

Ukraine has repeatedly given urgent calls for more Western heavy weapons to defend Severodonetsk. Moscow has criticised Western help to Ukraine.

The city is a key to control Donetsk region where Russia has concentrated its firepower on after getting repelled from Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The war is in its fourth month.

Late on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the battle for the eastern Donbas would go down as one of the most brutal in European history. The region, comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, is claimed by Russian separatists.

"For us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary," he said.

"We draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage."

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Pescov said on Monday that Russia's main goal was to protect Donetsk and Luhank. These regions are part of Donbas region. These regions have territory held by pro-Russian proxy forces.

Ukraine needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones among other heavy weapons, Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday.

Moscow issued the latest of several recent reports saying it had destroyed US and European arms and equipment.

Russia's defence ministry said high-precision air-based missiles had struck near the railway station in Udachne northwest of Donetsk, hitting equipment that had been delivered to Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine's interior ministry on Telegram said that Udachne had been hit by a Russian strike overnight Sunday into Monday, without mentioning whether weapons had been targeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

