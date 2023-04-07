Russia calls for multilateral negotiations to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday (April 7) that Moscow is in favour of resuming multilateral negotiations to find a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, which would involve the Quartet on the Middle East and the Arab League, according to a report by the TASS news agency. Speaking to reporters after holding talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Lavrov said "We have long been advocating to resume the multilateral process for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, as there is a universally recognized collective mediator, which is the Quartet comprising Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations."

"It is in this very framework, with the mandatory involvement of the Arab League, that we can, in practice and with hope for some kind of result, search for agreements that should be based on the principles of the two-state solution, as they are formulated in documents," he added.

The Russian foreign minister said the Quartet has not been convened for some time and its meetings are being blocked by the United States.

Lavrov further told reporters that regrettably, the UN Secretary-General, who is supposed to initiate such meetings, faded into the woodwork, as apparently, he is unwilling to irritate American colleagues, since Washington has outspokenly declared its course of handling this by itself and of getting the Palestinians and Israelis to reconcile, TASS reported.

The broadening of the Israel-Palestine conflict has drawn appeals for restraint from the international community. On Friday, two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting in the occupied West Bank, hours after Israel bombarded Gaza Strip and Lebanon following rocket fire by Palestinian groups.

The Israeli army said it launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the shooting, adding that the women were fired on in a car as they passed through Hamra junction, in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.

