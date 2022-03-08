Russia announces a new ceasefire to let people evacuate in ‘direction of their choice’

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's UN Ambassador, has promised a fresh ceasefire for Tuesday, claiming that Ukrainians will be able to select "where they wish to be evacuated to."

The event will start at 10 a.m. Moscow time (12.30 PM Indian Standard Time).

Following Ukraine's rejection of the earlier offer, it was discovered that departure routes would send migrants to Russia or Belarus.

According to Ukraine, the Russian attacks are preventing its population from safely escaping their encircled towns.

Several people in Mariupol city were running out of food and water.

On Tuesday, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, entered its 13th day.

Ukraine's UN Ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, believes the Russian invasion has brought the country "to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe of possibly global scope."

