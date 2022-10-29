Russia and Ukraine exchange around 50 prisoners of war

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine carried out the most recent in a string of prisoner-of-war swaps, returning roughly 50 prisoners on each side, according to officials in Moscow and Kyiv.

52 captives, including soldiers, sailors, border guards, members of the national guard, and physicians, were claimed to have returned by Ukraine's military intelligence directorate.

It stated that other exchanges were in the works but provided no further information.

According to the Russian defence ministry, after negotiations, Ukraine turned over 50 prisoners of war.

A prisoner swap with Ukraine was also announced earlier on Saturday by Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed leader of the Donetsk region, one of the four Ukrainian territories that Russia unilaterally annexed last month.

He said that 50 individuals from each side were being swapped.

