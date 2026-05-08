Marco Rubio's Vatican visit was supposed to be about diplomacy. Instead, for a brief moment, it looked more like an awkward holiday gift exchange involving what the internet has branded a 'cheap gift'. The US Secretary of State met Pope Leo XIV on Thursday (May 7) for talks officially centred on the Middle East and broader geopolitical issues, but it was Rubio’s gift choice that ended up stealing attention: a small crystal American football. It's not just the gift that is stealing attention, but also Rubio admitting that he knows that the Pope is, in fact, a baseball fan, yet he chose to gift the pontiff a football. The Pope's return gift has also taken the spotlight with its subtle peace message. All you need to know.

What do you give someone 'who has everything'

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"I know you’re a baseball guy," Rubio told the Chicago-born pontiff while presenting the unusual keepsake, adding that it carried the State Department seal and jokingly asking what one gives "someone who has everything."

Pope Leo, known to be a White Sox fan, appeared momentarily caught off guard and only said, "Wow, okay" upon receiving the unusual gift. That short response quickly became the defining social media moment of the meeting, with many reading it less as delight and more as polite Vatican diplomacy under pressure.

A football for a baseball pope?

Rubio's choice raised eyebrows not because it was offensive, but because it felt oddly personal, almost more reflective of Rubio than the pope. The Florida-born secretary is a longtime American football fan, particularly of the Miami Dolphins, while Pope Leo's sports loyalties are rooted in Chicago baseball culture.

By contrast, the pope’s gift carried unmistakably symbolic weight: an olive wood pen, paired with a reminder that the olive branch represents peace. Given the wider political climate and the ongoing public feud between Pope Leo and US President Donald Trump, the symbolism was hard to miss. Despite the viral football moment, the Vatican later described Rubio’s talks as "cordial" and reaffirmed strong US-Holy See relations.

Bigger tensions behind the smiles

The meeting came at a delicate moment, as Trump's increasingly sharp rhetoric toward Pope Leo continues. The POTUS, in recent days, has publicly criticised the pontiff over his opposition to war with Iran, accusing him, inaccurately according to Vatican statements, of being soft on Tehran.