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Rubio turns Vatican visit awkward with odd football gift; Pope Leo's 'wow, okay' steals the spotlight

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 08, 2026, 11:24 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 11:32 IST
Rubio turns Vatican visit awkward with odd football gift; Pope Leo's 'wow, okay' steals the spotlight

This photo taken and handout on May 7, 2026 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in The Vatican. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Marco Rubio went to the Vatican for diplomacy, but it was his gift, a crystal American football for a baseball-loving pope, that stole the spotlight. Pope Leo’s understated response and peace-themed return gift may have said far more than the official talks. Scroll down.

Marco Rubio's Vatican visit was supposed to be about diplomacy. Instead, for a brief moment, it looked more like an awkward holiday gift exchange involving what the internet has branded a 'cheap gift'. The US Secretary of State met Pope Leo XIV on Thursday (May 7) for talks officially centred on the Middle East and broader geopolitical issues, but it was Rubio’s gift choice that ended up stealing attention: a small crystal American football. It's not just the gift that is stealing attention, but also Rubio admitting that he knows that the Pope is, in fact, a baseball fan, yet he chose to gift the pontiff a football. The Pope's return gift has also taken the spotlight with its subtle peace message. All you need to know.

Also read | 'If anyone wants to criticise me, do so truthfully': Pope Leo slams Trump over Iran nuclear claims

What do you give someone 'who has everything'

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"I know you’re a baseball guy," Rubio told the Chicago-born pontiff while presenting the unusual keepsake, adding that it carried the State Department seal and jokingly asking what one gives "someone who has everything."

Pope Leo, known to be a White Sox fan, appeared momentarily caught off guard and only said, "Wow, okay" upon receiving the unusual gift. That short response quickly became the defining social media moment of the meeting, with many reading it less as delight and more as polite Vatican diplomacy under pressure.

A football for a baseball pope?

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Rubio's choice raised eyebrows not because it was offensive, but because it felt oddly personal, almost more reflective of Rubio than the pope. The Florida-born secretary is a longtime American football fan, particularly of the Miami Dolphins, while Pope Leo's sports loyalties are rooted in Chicago baseball culture.

By contrast, the pope’s gift carried unmistakably symbolic weight: an olive wood pen, paired with a reminder that the olive branch represents peace. Given the wider political climate and the ongoing public feud between Pope Leo and US President Donald Trump, the symbolism was hard to miss. Despite the viral football moment, the Vatican later described Rubio’s talks as "cordial" and reaffirmed strong US-Holy See relations.

Also read | Trump dismisses Iranian attack on three US warships in Strait of Hormuz as 'a trifle,' insists ceasefire still in place

Bigger tensions behind the smiles

The meeting came at a delicate moment, as Trump's increasingly sharp rhetoric toward Pope Leo continues. The POTUS, in recent days, has publicly criticised the pontiff over his opposition to war with Iran, accusing him, inaccurately according to Vatican statements, of being soft on Tehran.

Pope Leo has instead reiterated the Church’s longstanding opposition to nuclear weapons and emphasised peace. "If someone wants to criticise me for proclaiming the Gospel, let him do so truthfully," the pope said earlier this week.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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