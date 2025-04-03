The US government has asked all its employees working in China to not be involved in romantic and sexual relationships with Chinese citizens. The directive introduced in January by departing US Ambassador Nicholas Burns, just before his exit from China applies to diplomats, family members, and contractors with security clearances, reported the Associate Press, citing sources.

Advertisment

The ban, prohibiting romantic or sexual relations between American employees and Chinese nationals applies to US missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Shanghai Guangzhou, Wuhan, Shenyang and Hong Kong

Ban extends to family members

The ban preventing romantic and sexual relation also extends to the family members of the US employees with access to sensitive information.

Advertisment

Though some U.S. agencies were put under this restriction but a blanket “non-fraternization” policy, as it is known has not been heard publicly since the Cold War, said the news agency.

Earlier a similar policy was in place in China for the US employees but it was limited, prohibiting U.S. personnel from “romantic and sexual relations” with Chinese citizens working as guards and other support staff at the U.S. Embassy and five consulates in China.

However, the policy was broadened into a blanket ban on such relations with any Chinese citizen in January, just before Donald Trump was sworn-in as the US President.

Advertisment

Pre-existing relations exempted

The band does not apply to U.S. personnel with pre-existing relations with Chinese citizens. They can apply for exemptions, but if permission is not granted they must end the relationship or leave their position. If found violating the policy, the person will immediately be ordered to leave China.

In the recent months tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology and geopolitical competition has risen. Intelligence experts say that Beijing has continuously and aggressively used 'honeypots' to access American secrets leading US to take such steps.