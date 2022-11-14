'Rolling out soon': Twitter will enable organisations to identify their associated accounts, says Musk

Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief makes another announcement. After laying off 50 per cent of staff, $8 for verification and more, Musk said that Twitter will soon make it possible for organisations and businesses to identify accounts associated with them.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted that this feature will be out soon.

Musk is currently looking for ways to curtail fake accounts as, after the takeover, the number of fake accounts created has increased. Due to the proliferation of fake accounts, the social microblogging platform suspended its $8 verification service on Friday (November 11). However, some users were able to reclaim their official blue ticks and later thanked Musk.

Musk yesterday tweeted that Twitter's blue tick will "come back end of next week."

Soon after buying the platform, the use of hate words and fake news increased rapidly which became a matter of concern amongst various advertisers. Some companies have already suspended their advertisement spending including General Motors.

The world's richest man, Musk in another tweet apologised to the users for Twitter being slow in several countries. The tweet read, " "Btw, I'd like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

He even warned the staff that the company might soon go bankrupt after the safety chief left the organisation.

According to Casey Newton, a reporter for the Platformer, Twitter has removed 4,400 to 5,500 contract employees with the layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies)



