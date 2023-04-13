Robotic dogs set to make a comeback to New York police department despite earlier criticism

Nearly two years after discontinuing the use of the controversial robot dog, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is bringing it back. The usage of Digidog was viewed by New Yorkers as an unnecessary and uncomfortable expansion of severe policing in April 2021, so the city's law enforcement officials sent the robot back to Boston Dynamics, its maker.

In December 2020, the police department made their initial announcement of the Digidog. It had generated criticism because of its striking resemblance to a fictitious dystopian killer robot dog that was shown in a Black Mirror episode.

The Digidog will be reintroduced, according to NYC mayor Eric Adams, who added during a press conference on Tuesday that it can "save lives". The Digidog will be used for "assessing hazardous situations" in the city.

"In terms of public safety, the New York City Police Department has always been in the forefront. They improve, assess, and develop fresh approaches to safeguard our city," Adams tweeted on Wednesday.

The Future of Public Safety is NOW:



🐕Digidog is a RC K-9 robot for use in assessing hazardous situations

🚙StarChase pilot will test a projectile that attaches a GPS-enabled device to stolen or ghost vehicles

🚨K5 ASR pilot will help conduct automated patrol in confined areas pic.twitter.com/4Qp05ph81o — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 11, 2023 ×

Following its use by law enforcement in a home invasion in the Bronx in 2021 and raising concerns that it would be employed as a dystopian overseer by the police, critics compared Digidog to a surveillance drone.

“A few loud people were opposed to it, and we took a step back – that is not how I operate. I operate on looking at what’s best for the city.” Adams said in an announcement on Wednesday, adding that the “technology is here”.

.@NYPDnews has always been on the cutting edge of public safety. They upgrade, evaluate and innovate new ways to protect our city. Today we saw that in action in @TimesSquareNYC. https://t.co/T9JhptafL1 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 11, 2023 ×

In a sarcastic tweet from 2021, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised the usage of the robot dog for "testing on low-income communities of colour with under-resourced schools."

“Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counselling instead,” she had tweeted.

The NYPD is officially adding robot dogs.



The "Digidog" weighs 70 pounds and moves at a top speed of 3.5 miles per hour.



They'll sic these on peaceful protesters.



We're fucked.pic.twitter.com/NhbAi5OP9T — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 11, 2023 ×

Then, the NYPD quickly withdrew its $94,000 lease agreement with Boston Dynamics.

However, it appears that the police department will now spend a total of $750,000 on two robot dogs.

According to the police, who spoke to the NYT, the Digidogs will only be deployed in life-threatening circumstances, including bomb threats.



