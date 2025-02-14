Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as President Donald Trump’s health secretary on Thursday (Feb 13) after a close Senate vote of 52-48. No Democrats backed him. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the lone Republican to vote against Kennedy.

The former presidential candidate has been appointed to oversee major health agencies, managing a massive budget of over $1 trillion and a workforce of around 80,000 employees.

However, this decision has raised concerns among lawmakers from both parties, who have criticized the candidate's history of making unsubstantiated health claims and expressing scepticism about vaccines.

Kennedy’s role in Trump’s administration

The Senate is working around the clock, pulling late nights and early mornings, to confirm the president's remaining cabinet nominees. In a recent breakthrough, Brooke Rollins was confirmed as the head of the Department of Agriculture with a decisive 72-28 vote.

Kennedy, who had his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office, is the second controversial cabinet pick to be confirmed this week after Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as director of National Intelligence in a narrow Senate vote.

He will now oversee agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kennedy Jr. has also been tasked with overseeing the US health industry, encompassing crucial areas such as food safety, pharmaceuticals, public health, and vaccinations. Interestingly, Kennedy had initially thrown his hat into the ring as an independent presidential candidate in 2024 but later withdrew and pledged his support to Donald Trump.

Controversy surrounds Kennedy's stance on vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., founder of Children's Health Defense, has been at the centre of controversy for casting doubt on the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccinations. His organisation has also made claims linking vaccines to autism, which have been widely discredited.

Kennedy denies being anti-vaccination, citing that his children are immunised.

Kennedy claims to support more rigorous studies and safety tests for injections, but his past statements suggest otherwise. In a podcast interview, he stated that "no vaccine" is safe and effective. He later denied making such a statement.

Some Republicans have praised Kennedy for his criticism of the use of food additives and push to curb big pharma.

