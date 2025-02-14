Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (Feb 13) that those staying in other countries illegally "do not have any legal right to be there."

PM Modi addresses deportation of illegal immigrants from US, says 'they have no legal right to stay'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those staying in other countries illegally "do not have any legal right to be there," as he addressed the media at a joint press conference alongside US President Donald Trump.

Trump says US to provide F-35 stealth jets to India, increase military sales by 'many billions of dollars'

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States will be increasing military sales to India by "many billions of dollars" and will pave the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 Stealth fighters 'starting this year', eventually making New Delhi part of the elite club of countries with state-of-the-art stealth jets.

Trump-Modi 'bromance' in focus as US President gifts Indian PM THIS sentimental present

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) gifted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a special gift on their "journey together". The usually practical US president's gift can only be described as sentimental.

MAGA + MIGA = 'MEGA': PM Modi shares vision for Indo-US ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi found an interesting way of summarising his vision for the US-India ties.PM Modi hailed the friendship between India and the US, saying it was the "strongest it has ever been".

