Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman amid pro-Palestinian protests

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seems to be in hot waters as he has backed Suella Braverman despite the mounting calls to sack her over an article she wrote accusing the police of pro-Palestine partiality. She alleged that the Metropolitan officers of taking a softer stance towards left-wing causes.

Referring to Braverman's article published in the British daily The Times on Wednesday, a former senior officer had accused the home secretary of trying to "end" police independence.

Braverman claimed in her article that right-wing protesters were "rightly met with a stern response", but the "pro-Palestinian mobs" were "largely ignored".

She also said that the police were applying "double standards" and "played favourites when it comes to demonstrators".

For clarification, the No. 10 office issued a statement on Thursday which stated that Sunak has "full confidence in her", however, he did not approve of her comments.

Meanwhile, responding to the article, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that Braverman's comments "are not words that I myself would have used".

On Saturday, protesters gathered in central London ahead of a pro-Palestinian march expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people. The police have launched a major operation due to fears of clashes on the day of remembrance for war veterans.

The "National March for Palestine" was the latest in a series of rallies in the British capital to show support for the Palestinians since Israel launched an air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following the Hamas Oct 7 attack on southern Israel.

The march was called off by government leaders because it fell on Armistice Day, which honours the conclusion of World War One and those who died in military action.

The prime minister even said that the timing of the rally was "provocative and disrespectful".

In a statement, he said: "It is because of those who fought for this country and for the freedom we cherish that those who wish to protest can do so, but they must do so respectfully and peacefully."