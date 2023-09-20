Retailers in UK ask police to crackdown on shoplifters amid 'epidemic' of shoplifting

The UK has been hit by swarm of shoplifters, causing major hit in the profit margins of various local stores and market chains. To counter a “torrent of theft”, a coalition of British retail industry groups and shopworkers union USDAW has written to police officials in England and Wales.

The British Retail Consortium estimates the cost of theft in the sector has reached 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion) a year. The local convenience stores are reporting the highest levels of shop theft recorded in the last decade.

As per John Lewis Partnership, owner of department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, Britain is seeing an “epidemic” of shoplifting.

Clothing chain Primark also said that its profit margins had been hit by increased theft, while supermarket Tesco said rising store crime had led it to offer its staff body-cams.

In the letter to the Police and Crime Commissioners, the industry groups called on forces to make it easier for retailers to report crime and share evidence such as CCTV footage.

They also want police resources targeted on getting prolific repeat offenders off the streets, and want forces to prioritise collecting evidence of violent attacks against shopworkers.

"Shop theft is far from a minor crime, it is the primary trigger for violence and abuse of shopworkers and often committed by prolific offenders or organised crime gangs," the letter, also signed by the Association of Convenience Stores, the British Independent Retail Association, the Federation of Small Businesses and the National Federation of Retail Newsagents, read.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' lead for business and retail, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne, said she understood the retail sector's frustration and is working with the police to improve their response.

"From the many businesses I have met it is sadly evident that, too often, the policing response they have received – assuming they got one - is not what they expect," she said.

But she also said that police forces face a huge daily demand on their finite resources.

