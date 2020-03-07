Reports of Pakistani fighters killed in Idlib; no response from Imran govt

Reports have emerged of up to 50 Pakistani fighters having been killed in military action in Syria.

Although Pakistan has refused to comment, reports of photographs of the funeral of the Pakistani troops taking place on March 2 in the city of Qom has emerged recently.

The fighting has escalated dramatically in recent days in Idlib in northwest Syria, where Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military vehicles in the last month to counter Syrian government forces’ advances in the last remaining bastion held by rebels.

On the opposite side in Syria’s nine-year conflict is Russia, which supports President Bashar Assad and has also carried out airstrikes in recent days.

On Thursday, Turkey and Russia had agreed to a cease-fire deal after talks in Moscow to contain a conflict that has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

Pakistani mercenaries are reportedly aiding Turkey in their operations. However, Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not respond to the reports.

In fact, a few weeks ago, Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had denied having any knowledge of Pakistani nationals fighting on Syrian soil.

The Pakistan foreign minister while answering a question to WION's Islamabad Bureau Chief Anas Mallick, Qureshi had said reports of Pakistanis fighting in the Syrian war were inauthentic.