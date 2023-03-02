‘Relation remains abnormal,’ says Jaishankar post meeting with Chinese FM

Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday that the bilateral ties between Beijing and New Delhi are "abnormal". While replying to WION's question after his meeting with the Chinese finance minister Qin Gang in the Indian capital city, Jaishankar added that both nations need to discuss border tensions candidly.

Qin Gang was appointed China's new Foreign Minister in December last year and this was the first meeting between the two ministers and it lasted about 45 minutes.

The Indian foreign minister said that his meeting with his Chinese counterpart was about the current state of the relationship which "many of you heard me describe as 'abnormal', those were among adjectives that I used in the meeting".

The ties between India and China remain strained as both nations held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks for disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh following actions of the Chinese Army which led to a standoff in May 2020.

The two countries held the 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) last month with a senior Ministry of External Affairs official travelling to Beijing.

Jaishankar on Ukraine situation

Jaishankar also said that G20 meeting in New Delhi had been unable to reach a joint declaration owing to divisions over the war in Ukraine.

"On the issue, which very frankly concerned the Ukraine conflict, there were divergences, there were differences, which we couldn't reconcile between various parties," Jaishankar told reporters.

