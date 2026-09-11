/Red Sea escalation: Saudi Arabia hits Mocha airport after Houthi forces capture strategic city

Saudi Arabia carried out two airstrikes targeting the airport in the strategic Red Sea port city of Mocha on Friday (Sep 11), according to report by the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV channel. The aerial bombardment comes just one day after Tehran-backed Houthi fighters seized full control of the historic coastal city following a week-long, large-scale ground offensive. The offensive forced Riyadh-backed Yemeni government forces to launch a retreat to regroup further south along the coast.

"The Saudi enemy launched two strikes on Mocha airport," the Houthi TV channel stated, referencing the immediate retaliation by Saudi-led coalition airpower.

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Located in southwestern Taiz province, Mocha represents a critical hub along Yemen's western coastline. Its capture brings Houthi forces significantly closer to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime bottleneck connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, through which a major portion of global energy supplies and commercial cargo passes daily.

The fall of Mocha marks one of the most severe escalations between the Houthis and the Yemeni government since active conflict reignited along the Red Sea coast. Before capturing the port city, Houthi forces pushed across multiple fronts, overrunning government military positions and expanding their footprint across thousands of square kilometres of surrounding territory.

Saudi Arabia had responded primarily through intense air operations, launching numerous strikes across Houthi-held areas in an attempt to halt the group’s southward momentum. However, the Houthi movement's rapid acquisition of coastal infrastructure and military assets, including the regional airport, gives the group expanded leverage over critical trade lanes.