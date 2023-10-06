Record-high wind farm becomes operational in Tibet, but can it withstand Himalayan thin air?

Highest-altitude wind farm in the Tibet autonomous region was put into operation Wednesday (Oct 4) by China, equipped with 15 newly installed wind turbines.

The 15 new turbines, with single-unit capacities of up to 3.6 megawatts (MW) – a record for high-altitude wind farms in China – are expected to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity a year, enough to power 10 per cent of households in Tibet (140,000).

However, it was not clear whether the power generated here would be transported to other provinces or consumed locally.

“[The wind farm] is expected to drive local economic and social development, improve local energy structure, and promote tourism to Zhegu Lake, which will have a positive effect on the country’s rural revitalisation,” China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in 2021 upon completion of the project’s first phase.

Challenges

Power generated by wind turbines is directly related to the air density and velocity. On plateaus and in high-altitude areas, the air is generally thin, thus significantly reducing the efficiency of the turbines.

To overcome this challenge, the length of the rotating blades was increased, which increased the turbines’ rotor diameter to 160 metres. It is 20 metres more than comparable units in other regions.

Adding to that, all blades and turbines are equipped with elastic coatings, UV and lightning-protection modules, and thick cables to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh weather.

China’s leadership in the green energy sector

As of 2022, China, the world's largest renewable-energy producer, derived 36.2 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources, as reported by the China Electricity Council in July. Specifically, 8.8 per cent of China's electricity supply originates from wind power.

China boasts an impressive wind power infrastructure, with an installed wind power capacity of 365 gigawatts (GW) in the previous year. This capacity represents a significant 40 per cent of the global total and has positioned China as the world leader in this sector for 13 consecutive years.

The expansion of wind farms in Tibet has further bolstered China's total installed capacity, adding a minimum of 48 megawatts (MW). This contribution aligns with China's ambitious target of reaching 430GW of installed capacity for the entire year and brings the nation closer to its overarching goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, as outlined by Beijing.