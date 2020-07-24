Real normality could take a year to return: US expert on coronavirus crisis

Top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that life could return to normal by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN on Thursday that the companies behind potential vaccines told him "they would have doses to the tunes of tens of millions early in the year, and up to hundreds of millions as we get well into 2021, and some companies say that even after awhile, you could get as many as a billion doses."

Fauci's comments come as the US surpassed 4 million in recorded coronavirus cases.

The United States on Thursday recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours. The country, which is the world's hardest-hit, also registered a total of 1,225 more deaths.

Early results of a closely watched Phase 1/2 trial published on Monday in The Lancet suggest a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is safe and induces an immune response.

Researchers are now trying to find out if the vaccine protects people against the virus.

The US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense announced an agreement with Pfizer Inc. on Wednesday for "large-scale production and nationwide delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States" after it is successfully developed and approved.

Fauci also stressed that he has "a very good relationship" with President Donald Trump, despite their contradictory stances on numerous elements of the coronavirus response.