/'Ready to relocate Palestinians from Gaza if Trump gives green light': Israel Defence Minister Katz

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that there is no “real solution” to end the war in Gaza, while directing the Israeli military to begin devising a mechanism for the Palestinians’ departure. “There is no real solution for Gaza in the end without this migration,” Katz said. He claimed that “80% [of Palestinians in Gaza] want to migrate; it’s checked constantly in surveys.” Katz did not specify which “surveys” he was referring to. He also said that Israel is waiting for the green-light from US President Donald Trump.

Katz said the Israeli government was “fully prepared to move [Palestinians] out if it becomes possible—by sea, by air, by every way possible.” “What’s delaying it is that the accepting countries want US support,” Katz said. “Every country that is willing wants American backing. Currently, President Trump didn’t cancel this; he froze it. All the Arab countries came to him due to their pressure on this matter.” Katz said “the moment will come” when “it becomes clear thatHamasis not meeting its commitment” to the Phase 2 disarmament-and-withdrawal roadmap agreed to by the Palestinian militant group in July.

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Additionally, former British ambassador to the UN Jeremy Greenstock accused former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair of asking the Palestinian Authority (PA) to remove any mention of the word 'Palestine' from schoolbooks. Greenstock, who held the ambassador role between 1998 and 2003 and then served as Special Representative for Iraq, made the claims while on the David Hearst Podcast on Wednesday.