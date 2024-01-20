Ram temple inauguration: Jan 22 to be marked as 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day' in these Canadian cities

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, 2024. The significance of the event extends beyond the world's most populous nation as the towns of Oakville and Brampton in Ontario, Canada, have officially declared January 22, 2024, as "Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day."

Mayors Rob Burton of Oakville and Patrick Brown of Brampton have recognised the deep-rooted aspirations of the Hindu community. With a focus on the cultural, religious, and historical importance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, 2024, the day has been deemed special as god Ram is revered by Hindus in these two towns.

Stating that the inauguration of the Ram Temple, holds "immense cultural, religious, and historical significance for Hindus worldwide", the Oakville Mayor’s proclamation read, "I call upon all residents to join in commemorating this historic event and the celebrate the values of peace, unit, and cultural diversity that it represents".

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set for January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lead the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony.

The significance of this occasion has prompted various states across India to declare holidays or half-days, with Central Government offices remaining closed until 2:30 PM on the day of the Ram temple ceremony.

Ram Mandir consecration-related events in the United States

Temples across the United States are also gearing up for celebrations in honour of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Events, including the recitation of holy scripture Sundar Kanda as well as Ramcharitmanas have already commenced this week and will conclude on January 22. The Hindu community in the US, especially Indian Americans, is participating in these festivities.

Also watch | Gravitas: Ayodhya Ram Mandir becomes global phenomenon × Sundara Kanda is the only chapter of the Ramayana—the story of Lord Ram— in which the principal protagonist is not Rama, but Hanuman. Its recitation is believed to ward off ailments, anxieties, and mental suffering. Ramcharitmanas is a simplified description of events of Ramayana, composed by sixteenth-century devotional saint Tulsidas.

Approximately 1,000 temples across the United States are organising events, including car rallies, cultural programs, and religious ceremonies, to commemorate this historic occasion. The celebrations will include, music, dance, and the distribution of divine offerings (prasad).