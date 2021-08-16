Quake death toll surges to 1,297 in Haiti as rescue efforts continue 

A day after the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake ravaged Haiti, the death toll soared to 1,297 on Sunday. The quake had razed thousands of structures in the country.

The rescue efforts are now being undertaken by the personnel in the country. A tropical storm is also heading towards Haiti to make matters worse.

At least 5,700 people have also got injured in the Caribbean nation. Thousands more have been displaced due to the destruction. Several homes have either been destroyed or damaged.

In numerous areas, survivors have been forced to live out in the open. On Sunday, people could also be seen lining up to buy whatever little was available at a local street market.

The coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which may reach Haiti on Monday night, has left several residents worried. The tropical storm was although demoted to a depression on Sunday by the US National Hurricane Centre. It may bring heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

The earthquake struck at a crucial time when the country was already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination and a wave of gang violence.

On Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Haiti. He also prayed for the victims and wished encouragement for survivors. In order to help the people of Haiti in these difficult times, the pope called for the solidarity of the international community.

US President Joe Biden authorised an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power to oversee the US effort to help Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies)