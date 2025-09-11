/Qatar warns of ‘legal measures’ after 'collective response' threat against Israel over Doha attack

A day after Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani warned of collective regional response against Israel, Qatar said that it is also taking legal steps. Doha said that it is also taking legal measures against the Israeli aggression. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi told the eighth ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue in Sochi that Qatar "will continue, with its strategic partners, to promote justice and defend international legitimacy that protects the rights of peoples to self-determination and dignity."

Al-Muraikhi also warned that international norms were violated when Israel attacked Doha. "We have been subjected to Israeli aggression that claimed innocent lives in violation of international norms." He reiterated that Israel's action will be push the region in chaos and derail the peace plan. He added that Israel’s conduct reflects "arrogance and recklessness."

Qatar has also send a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Sangjin Kim, South Korea’s acting envoy who currently chairs the Security Council calling Israeli action ‘cowardly act.’

'We are betrayed': Qatar PM warns 'collective response' against Israel

Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani slammed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and warned that ‘there will be a collective response from regional allies.' He also accused Netanyahu of wasting Qatar's time in mediation efforts and leading the West Asian region into “chaos”. He confirmed Qatari officers were critically injured in Israel’s attack on Doha and warned that the entire Gulf region is now at risk. He also revealed that Qatar is reassessing its role as a mediator. Calling Israel's action a ‘state terror’, Al-Thani said that Netanyahu should be brought to justice, highlighting that he is wanted at the International Criminal Court.

Israel strikes Doha