Putin's 'poisoned' Chechen ally surfaces in Moscow vowing to finish Ukraine

Chechnya's battle-hardened leader, assumed to be "terminally ill" after an alleged poisoning, shocked the world by surfacing in Moscow. Ramzan Kadyrov recently had an unexpected meeting with his overseer Russian President Vladimir Putin and vows to fight till the end in Ukraine.

Ramzan Kadyrov: a pro-war zealot?

He is a 46-years-old and is the leader of the Chechen Republic in the North Caucasus of Russia and he is one of Putin's closest allies. He has fought in conflicts all his life. He joined the Islamic separatists in the 1990s for Chechen independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Soon he became the chief of security in Chechnya in 2003. He was then promoted to prime minister, but once he reached the required minimum age of 30 in 2007, Putin nominated Kadyrov as Chechen president. Known to rule Chechnya with an iron fist, many call him a pro-war zealot. He is reportedly a father of 14 with three current wives.

Chechen Militia's war-print

Kadyrov is often referred to as Putin's "foot soldier" owing to his allegiance to the Kremlin. Kadyrov has a militia in Chechnya which is ready to fight at Putin’s command. They're extremely feared and have been accused of torture, kidnappings and assassinations by various human rights, but the Chechen president has routinely denied the claims. Kadyrov has deployed his militia in Ukraine since the beginning of the war and has now vowed to Putin that he will fight until victory in Ukraine. Kadyrov, allegedly even sent his own teenage sons to Putin’s war. Soon after Russia’s invasion, he published a video of his sons, aged 14, 15 and 16, firing missiles in a shooting range.

Kadyrov has even advocated the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. For him, winning this war for Putin is everything. His emergence in Moscow surely hints at an even uglier turn in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

