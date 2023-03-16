Putin's 'desperate' Wagner Group using Pornhub to recruit fighters for Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for over a year now. Kremlin, the Goliath in the fight, is seemingly running out of resources to keep up. Reports state that President Vladimir Putin's mercenary army Wagner Group is so hard-pressed for men that it is using Pornhub to recruit soldiers - urging them to stop pleasuring themselves and instead join the private militia.

A video clip of a commercial running on Pornhub has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip shows a blonde woman wearing red lipstick and twirling, what seems like a lollipop in her mouth. A seductive voice in the background can be heard saying, "we are the f**king coolest private army in the world".

“We are recruiting fighters from all regions of Russia. Don’t w**ck off, go work for PMC Wagner," it adds, before a phone number appears on the screen, believed to be associated with the Wagner Group.

(NOTE: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the below media)

ЗМІ звернули увагу на те, що ПВК "Вагнер", власником якого є Євген Пригожин, почали рекламувати на популярному порносайті Pornhub (18+). pic.twitter.com/pXfiXq2jrI — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2023 ×

It is unclear if the ad is actually running on the platform or if it is another propaganda piece launched by the Ukrainian side.

The private mercenary army has been founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who many dub a close ally of Putin. However, the relationship between the two has been on shaky ground in recent times.

Prigozhin recently accused the Russian president of cutting him off completely, claiming that he was left alone in making war-related decisions about his army. His paramilitary army has suffered heavy losses when trying to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

“To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner]," said Prigozhin.

Moreover, the Wagner chief has for some time been at odds with the Russian military chiefs, including Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu and head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

He has questioned their competence and has voiced his suspicions of the ministry's "jealousy" for the success of his mercenary troops.

Though Wagner Group remains desperate for soldiers, Prigozhin is out making tall claims that he will be running for Ukraine's presidential post in 2024.

"I'm making a political coming out. Looking at everything around me, I've got political ambitions. I decided to run for president in 2024. For President of Ukraine," he said.

"If I win the presidential elections of Ukraine, then everything will be fine, guys, the shells will not be needed."

(With inputs from agencies)