/Putin-Xi Jinping meeting: Russia-China sign 20 agreements for stronger ties. Details inside

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement in Beijing on Wednesday (May 20) aimed at further enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good neighbourliness and friendly cooperation between the two countries. The meeting began with a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, where Xi greeted Putin with a lengthy handshake before the two leaders delivered opening remarks. During his speech, Putin quoted a Chinese proverb in Russian, saying: “Not seeing you for one day feels like being apart for three autumns.”

Xi, in his remarks, said China and Russia should assist each other’s “development revitalisation” and strengthen bilateral coordination amid global challenges. The two leaders first held a smaller meeting, during which Putin invited Xi to visit Russia next year, according to Chinese media reports.

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This was followed by a large-scale meeting involving senior officials from both countries. After the talks, Xi and Putin attended a signing ceremony in which China and Russia concluded 20 agreements covering trade, infrastructure, media, film, scientific research and talent development.

According to Chinese producer Kat Tse in Beijing, the agreements included a Technology Cooperation Agreement under the trade framework, a Sustainable Trade and Urban Cooperation Agreement, and an Anti-Monopoly Cadre Training Agreement. The two sides also signed a Media Cooperation Joint Activities Agreement and a Film Intellectual Property Cooperation Agreement, reflecting growing collaboration in the cultural industries.