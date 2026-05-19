/Putin heads to Beijing after Trump-Xi meet, hails 'unprecedented' Russia-China ties: Why is the visit important

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Tuesday (May 19) as the latter begins his two-day state visit. Ahead of the visit, Putin described relations between Moscow and Beijing having “unprecedented level” of trust and understanding. He has also said that Moscow and Beijing’s deepening ties will be a “stabilising” force on the world stage. Putin's state visit to China comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his Beijing visit. It also comes at a point of global instability due to Iran war. While Trump and Xi’s summit did not produce concrete agreements on the many issues, including trade, AI, Taiwan and the US-Israel war on Iran, Russia and China are looking forward to work together to promote AI development, governance. The visit is timed to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation’ between the two countries.

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What Putin said?

In a video address released before the trip, Putin said that Moscow and Beijing do not wish to align against any other country but work together for “peace and universal prosperity.” Russia and China also support cooperation “within the framework of the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral platforms, making a significant contribution to addressing pressing global and regional issues,“ Putin said. "The two countries are ready to support each other on issues affecting the core interests of the two countries, including the protection of sovereignty and national unity. It is in this spirit that Moscow and Beijing coordinate efforts to defend international law and the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety,. We are not aligning against anyone, but working for the cause of peace and universal prosperity” he added.

What we know about China-Russia ties

China and Russia have strengthened ties significantly since the start of the war in Ukraine. Beijing has maintained a close economic and diplomatic engagement with Moscow with two-way trade between Russia and China being doubled from 2020 to 2024, reaching $245billion, according to the Mercator Institute for China Studies. Russia’s exports to China largely consist of oil, gas and coal, shipments, while Chinese supplies to Russia include manufactured goods, including machinery, vehicles, electrical equipment and textiles.

Why this is important?

The visit comes at a time when both China and Russia are dealing with Trump’s United States. The Iran-US war and the energy crisis due to it has posed a significant threat to several nations including these two. With that in background, the two leaders meet, described in an article in the state-backed Global Times, as "the focal point of global diplomacy.” Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier this week that that the two leaders will share views on “establishing a multipolar world” and a “new type of international relations.” Xi and Putin are also expected to discuss the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.