/Putin says Tehran has not requested military help from Russia, claims Israel-Iran deal still possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Jun 19) dismissed speculation that Iran had sought Moscow's military help in its escalating war with Israel, even as he insisted that a peace deal between the two arch-rivals was still within reach. Responding to a reporter’s question at a televised press conference in Saint Petersburg, he said, "Our Iranian friends have not asked us about this." When asked about the war at home and reports about Germany sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Putin said this would "completely" ruin bilateral relations but would not have any impact on the course of Moscow's offensive.

"Everyone knows that if this happens, it will not affect the course of the fighting. That is out of the question. But it will completely ruin our relations," Putin told journalists, as reported by AFP.

Israel-Iran deal still possible: Putin

Israel's strikes have led to a "consolidation" of Iranian society around its leadership," Putin said, suggesting Tel Aviv’s offensive had backfired domestically for Tehran.

Putin also ruled out entertaining any Israeli plans to assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said he did "not even wish to discuss" the idea.

Despite the rising death toll, Putin struck a note of cautious optimism. "This is a delicate issue, and of course we need to be very careful here, but in my opinion, a solution can be found," he said.

He said that a deal could simultaneously guarantee Israeli security and preserve Iran's civilian nuclear ambitions.

"I believe it would be good for all of us together to look for ways to stop the fighting and seek ways for the participants in the conflict to find an agreement," he said.

"We agreed with the leadership of Israel that their security would be ensured," he added. At the same time, he said that Russia can "continue" working with Iran on peaceful nuclear development and "ensure their interests in this sphere".