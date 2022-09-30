Russian President Vladimir Putin recognises independence of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two Ukraine regions, the presidential decrees revealed which were issued late Thursday on the eve of Russia finalising their annexation.

As per the decree, Putin recognised the independence of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Putin said in the decrees that "I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine.

Russia prepares to formalise the annexation of the two regions, along with Donetsk and Lugansk on Friday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General said on Thursday that if Russia moves ahead with its plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, it would mark a "dangerous escalation".

It would also jeopardise the prospects for peace in the region.

